AMU entrance exam results 2020 declared, here’s direct link to check

education

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 14:10 IST

AMU entrance exam results 2020: The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has declared the results for the entrance examination on it s official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the AMU entrance exam 2020 can check their results online at amucontrollerexams.com.

Following are the direct links to check the AMU entrance exam results 2020:

Faculty of Agricultural Sciences merit list

Faculty of Management Studies and Research merit list

Faculty of Social Sciences

Faculty of Medicine merit list - girls

Faculty of Medicine merit list - boys

Faculty of Senior Secondary Schools and Diploma in Engineering merit list- boys

Faculty of Senior Secondary Schools and Diploma in Engineering merit list- girls

How to check AMU entrance exam results 2020:

Visit the official website at amucontrollerexams.com

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Results of Admission Tests 2020-21”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Select the entrance exam for which you have applied

The AMU entrance exam results 2020 for the selected subject in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.