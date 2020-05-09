e-paper
AMU’s academic session to begin in August, check details

It was decided at a meeting, chaired by Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor, with Deans of various faculties and other officials. Online teaching, examinations and academic calendar for 2019-20 and 2020-21 sessions were also discussed.

Updated: May 09, 2020 21:04 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Aligarh
Aligarh Muslim University.
Aligarh Muslim University. (HT file)
         

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) will start the academic session 2020-21 for existing and new students from August 1, and September 1, respectively. The admission and departmental tests for various courses have been rescheduled in July/early August and complete new admissions by August 31, 2020.

To strengthen the online teaching, e-content/e-lab experiments will be prepared by the teachers concerned and uploaded on the university website.

To encourage use of ICT and online teaching tools, it was decided that teachers must strive to complete about 25 per cent of the syllabus through online and 75 per cent through regular classes.

Each student will be assigned a faculty advisor to maintain regular communication with them.

According to Mujib Ullah Zuberi, Controller of Examinations, online teaching for the session 2019-20 will continue up to May 31, and the period from June 1 to June 15 shall be used for finalisation of dissertation/project work/e-labs/completion of syllabus/internal assessment/assignment/reports.

The period of lockdown will be treated as ‘deemed to be attended’ by all students and their attendance will be computed accordingly.

