AMU VC Tariq Mansoor seeks security before varsity reopens on Monday

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 11:51 IST

Professor Tariq Mansoor, the Vice Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), has sought security for himself and his family as the varsity is scheduled to reopen on Monday, almost after a month-long break following the December 15 anti-CAA protest that turned violent.

In a letter to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Aligarh, Mansoor has sought security for him and his family in view of the threats issued by anti-social elements.

The SSP has not only assured security but also clarified that forces would be at deputed at the Vice Chancellor Lodge and also the administrative block of AMU.

Mansoor however, made it clear that the threat was not from students of the varsity.

“The students are like children and I have full faith in them. But there some anti-social elements, including those rusticated and others on bail for criminal charges, who are instigating students to attack me. They are calling me an RSS/BJP member and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) supporter. There are also social media posts that call me ‘traitor’ and ask for my social boycott,” the Vice Chancellor said in his letter.

Copies of the letter have been sent to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Personal Secretary to Home Minister and the HRD minister, besides the Commissioner and District Magistrate.

Addressing reporters, Mansoor said: “They have put a post on social media that the funeral of the Vice Chancellor will be held on opening of the university. If the anti-social elements are not checked and any untoward incident happens, it will have a cascading effect nationally since the AMU is a sensitive institution.”

He also clarified that the university administration was not competent to discuss CAA and the incident on the night of December 15 was being investigated by NHRC in compliance with the directive from Allahabad high court.

Senior district officials said: “We have received a letter from the AMU Vice Chancellor. Posters have been pasted against him and the registrar and we have sought report from SP (Crime) and CO (LIU) and extra security is being provided to both AMU officials.

“We are doing an audit of AMU’s internal security and will submit a report to the varsity administration.”