AMU winter vacations extended for indefinite period

education

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 11:35 IST

With trouble still brewing and discontent simmering over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the Aligarh Muslin University authorities on Wednesday decided to extend the winter vacations. The university will not reopen on January 6, as announced earlier.

A university spokesperson said, “Due to overall prevailing situation, winter vacations of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) for students as well as for the teaching staff, have been extended and the University will not be opening on January 6, 2020. It was decided in a consultative meeting of the Deans of Faculties, Principals of Colleges and Polytechnics and other functionaries of the University under the Chairmanship of AMU Vice Chancellor, Professor Tariq Mansoor held today.”

“A detailed schedule for opening of the University in a phased manner, the conduct of remaining examinations which could not be held in December, 2019, commencement of classes for the next semester and the duration of the summer vacations shall be notified by the University in due course of time so that there is no academic loss to the students,” said Mujib Ullah Zuberi, Controller of Examinations.