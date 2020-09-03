e-paper
Home / Education / Andhra government moves SC against HC order on scrapping English medium in schools

Andhra government moves SC against HC order on scrapping English medium in schools

A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Dr DY Chandrachud issued notice to the respondent and one individual named Srinivas Guntapalli seeking his response in the matter.

education Updated: Sep 03, 2020 13:22 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
New Delhi
Supreme Court.
Supreme Court.(HT file)
         

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice to the respondent on an appeal filed by the Andhra Pradesh government, whose order mandating English medium from Class I to VI in government schools, was struck down by the High Court.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Dr DY Chandrachud issued notice to the respondent and one individual named Srinivas Guntapalli seeking his response in the matter.

“We will consider and examine the Andhra Pradesh government’s order to make English medium education mandatory from Class I to VI in government schools,” the bench said.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court had quashed the government orders to introduce English as a medium of instruction for state-run schools in the state on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by an Eluru-based petitioner Dr Srinivas Guntupalli.

The Andhra Pradesh government had filed the appeal before the apex court after its order was struck down by the High Court.

The Andhra Pradesh government, vide its order, had made compulsory for students of government schools in the state to study in English medium from Class I to VI beginning from the ongoing academic year 2020-21.

While issuing notice to the respondent, the top court fixed the matter for further hearing after three weeks, likely on September 25.

