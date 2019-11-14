e-paper
Andhra Pradesh government appoints special officer for English-medium education in schools

During a cabinet meeting, a decision was unanimously approved of converting all schools into English medium institutions. As of now, 34 per cent of government-run schools are running as English medium institutions in the state.

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)
English as a medium of instruction in Andhra Pradesh schools. (Representational image)
The Andhra Pradesh government has appointed IAS officer Vetri Selvi as the special officer for the project of introducing English as a medium of instruction in grades 1 to 12 from the academic year 2020-2021.

From the next academic year, students up to Class 6 in government schools will be taught only in English. Gradually, Grades above 6 will also be converted into English medium institutions.

In order to execute the project, the state government has decided to appoint Selvi as a special officer.

