Andhra Pradesh PSC postpones main exams for various gazetted and non-gazetted posts

education

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 14:16 IST

Amid lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus disease, Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (AP PSC) on Friday postponed the main examinations for various gazetted and non-gazetted posts scheduled to be conducted from May 10 to 13 and May 18 to 20 respectively. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure, and the notice regarding this has been uploaded on the commission’s official website.

According to the notification, the fresh schedule for the online main examinations for various posts will be announced later on the commission’s official website. Candidates are advised to keep a tap on the commission’s website for more information regarding the examination.

Meanwhile, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has also decided to release the fresh dates for the civil service-2019 personality tests after May 3, 2020.