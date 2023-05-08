Home / Education / AP EAMCET 2023: AP EAPCET hall ticket releasing tomorrow at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP EAMCET 2023: AP EAPCET hall ticket releasing tomorrow at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
May 08, 2023 12:59 PM IST

The admit card for Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test(AP EAPCET) 2023 will be released on May 9.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the hall tickets for the state Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test- 2023 (AP EAPCET-2023) tomorrow, May 9. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The AP EAPCET 2023 (Engineering) stream Examination will be held from May 15 to May 19. The AP EAPCET 2023 Examination (Agriculture & Pharmacy) will be held from May 22 to May 23. The Preliminary keys for both Streams will be released on May 24 at 9 am.

To download the admit card candidates can follow the steps given below:

AP EAPCET 2023: Know how to download admit card

Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on AP EAPCET 2023 admit card link

Key in your login details

Take a printout for future reference.

