AP EAMCET allotment result 2020 declared at apeamcet.nic.in, here's direct link to check

AP EAMCET allotment result 2020 declared at apeamcet.nic.in, here’s direct link to check

AP EAMCET allotment result 2020: Candidates who have registered for the AP EAMCET counselling will be able to check their results online at apeamcet.nic.in.

education Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 18:31 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AP EAMCET allotment result 2020.
AP EAMCET allotment result 2020.(Screengrab )
         

AP EAMCET allotment result 2020: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Sunday declared the AP EAMCET seat allotment result on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the AP EAMCET counselling will be able to check their results online at apeamcet.nic.in.

“Download Allotment Order by Signing-In through Candidate Login,” reads the statement flashing on the council’s official website.

“Registered Candidates can get their Login ID by sending SMS to 8790499899 as ‘APEAMCET(space)01(space)Your HallTicketNumber’ through their registered mobile number. Candidates can get their Allotted Seat Details by sending SMS to 8790499899 as’APEAMCET(space)02(space) HallTicket Number,” reads the notice.

Direct link to check AP EAMCET allotment result 2020.

How to check AP EAMCET allotment result 2020:

Visit the official website at apeamcet.nic.in

On the homepage, go to the candidate’s login section

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in with your credentials and login

The AP EAMCET allotment result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the allotment letter and take its printout for future reference

