Home / Education / AP EAMCET, ICET, ECET 2020 exams postponed due to coronavirus

AP EAMCET, ICET, ECET 2020 exams postponed due to coronavirus

APSCHE has postponed all exams including AP EAMCET 2020, AP - ICET 2020, AP- ECET 2020 due to the lockdown. Check details here.

education Updated: Apr 11, 2020 16:58 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(HT file)
         

Andhra Pradesh government has postponed all Common Entrance Tests due to the coronavirus outbreak. Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has posted a notice on its official website that reads, “All Common Entrance Test of AP has been postponed and revised schedule for conduct of Tests will be announced later in due course.”

The entrance exams include AP EAMCET 2020, AP - ICET 2020, AP- ECET 2020 that have been postponed. Earlier, APSCHE had extended the last date to register for the exams from March 29 to April 17. The exam was scheduled to be conducted from April 20 to 23.

AP- EAMCET 2020 exam will be conducted through computer-based test by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada. The revised date of exam will be announced later.

