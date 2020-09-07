AP ECET 2020 admit card released at sche.ap.gov.in, here’s direct link to download

education

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 17:14 IST

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Monday released the admit card for Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (APECET) 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at sche.ap.gov.in.

The council will conduct the AP ECET examination on September 4, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

Direct link to download the APECET admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1. Visit the official website at sche.ap.gov.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download Hall Tickets”

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Key in your credentials and login

5. The AP ECET 2020 admit card will appear on the display screen

6. Download the admit card and take its print out for future references.