AP SI prelims result 2018 declared at slprb.ap.gov.in

Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) declared the result of SCT sub-inspector (SI) preliminary examination today, December 27th. The examination was conducted on December 16 at 7 Locations in 240 centres in Andhra Pradesh. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website atslprb.ap.gov.in.

In a notification released by the board it was stated that a total number of 122,160 candidates participated in the preliminary examination and 51,926 candidates cleared for the next round.

The candidates who have cleared the exam will have to appear for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Endurance Test (PET).

The Board is conducting the recruitment drive to fill posts of SCT Sub Inspectors of Police (Civil) (Men & Women), SCT Reserve Sub Inspectors of Police (AR) (Men & Women), SCT Reserve Sub Inspectors of Police (APSP) (Men) in Police Depaftment and Deputy Jailors (Men) & Deputy Jailors (Women) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department and Station Fire Officers (Men) in A.P. Fire & Emergency Services Department. The notification for the recruitment was released on November 1st, 2018.

APSLPRB SI Recruitment prelims result: Here’s how to check

Log in to the official APSLPRB website.

Click on the ‘Result’ tab and click on the link for the result for SI 2018 recruitment.

Click on the link for ‘Preliminary Written Test’.

Enter the required details and click on ‘Submit’.

The result will be displayed which can be printed out for future reference.

Qualifying marks

OC: 40% in each paper (i.e., Paper-I - 40 Marks out of 100; Paper-II - 40 Marks out of 100).

BC: 35% in each paper (i.e., Paper-I - 35 Marks out of 100, Paper-II - 35 Marks out of 100) and,

SC, ST and Ex-Servicemen: 30% (i.e. Paper-I -30 Marks out of 100, Paper-II - 30 Marks out of 100).

First Published: Dec 27, 2018 14:38 IST