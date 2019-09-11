Apple announces three important health studies in US

education

In collaboration with some leading medical institutions in the US, Apple has announced to examine hearing, women’s menstrual cycles and gynaecological conditions, mobility and heart health.

The studies will be available on the new Research app as a free download in the App Store later this year.

“With the Apple Heart Study, we found that we could positively impact medical research in ways that help patients today and make contributions that will benefit future generations,” Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer, said here on Tuesday.

In partnership with Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and the NIH’s National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS), Apple has created the first long-term study of this scale focused on menstrual cycles and gynaecological conditions.

This study will inform screening and risk assessment of conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), infertility, osteoporosis, pregnancy and menopausal transition.

In order to promote improved cardiovascular health, Apple said it is partnering with Brigham and Women’s Hospital and the American Heart Association on a comprehensive study of how heart rate and mobility signals relate to hospitalisations, falls, heart health and quality of life.

Alongside the University of Michigan, Apple is examining factors that impact hearing health.

The Apple Hearing Health Study is the first of its kind to collect data over time in order to understand how everyday sound exposure can impact hearing.

“Women make up half of the world’s population, yet even today there has been limited investment in studying their unique health needs,” said Michelle A. Williams, a reproductive epidemiologist and dean of the faculty at the Harvard T.H. Chan School.

“This study, unprecedented in scope, will greatly advance our understanding of the biological and social determinants of women’s health, and lead to better health outcomes”.

