APPSC answer key 2022 for Junior Assistant cum Computer Assistant exam released

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has published the preliminary answer key for the posts of Junior Assistant cum Computer Assistant exam. Interested candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

The exam for the post of Junior Assistant was conducted on July 31, 2022. Now, the initial key has been released along with the question paper.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 670 vacancies for the post of Junior Assistant cum Computer Assistant in Revenue department.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, in the against the released answer key till August 5, 2022.

Objections have to be raised in the prescribed format.

Objections can be raised in online mode only.

Here’s how to download the answer key

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in

Click on “Keys and Objections”

Click on Initial key link namely “keys for Junior Assistant Cum Computer Assistant In A.P. Revenue Department (Group IV)- - Notification No.23/2021”

The answer key will appear on your screen

Check and save for future purposes

Here is the direct link to the answer key. Click here.