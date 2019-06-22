APPSC answer key for Forest Beat Officer, Assistant Beat Officer released

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the answer keys for the examination conducted for the recruitment of Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer on June 20, 2019. Candidates can access the answer keys at the official website at psc.ap.gov.in.

Candidates are invited to send objections, if any, to the commission before June 28 via post or in person.

APPSC had conducted the test for the recruitment of 2019 Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer on June 16, 2019 for recruitment for 17 Forest Beat Officers and 9 Assistant Beat Officers.

How to download APPSC answer keys:

Visit the APPSC website at psc.ap.gov.in

Click on the link to that reads ‘APPSC 2019 Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer answer keys’ on the home page.

A PDF file will open that carries answer keys

Download and tally your answer

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 12:52 IST