APPSC Result 2019 for forest beat officer, assistant beat officer declared at psc.ap.gov.in

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 18:00 IST

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has declared the result of recruitment examination for Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer 2019. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website at psc.ap.gov.in.

How to check APPSC Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer result 2019 :

Step 1: Visit the APPSC website at psc.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Screening Test Results for Forest Beat Officer & Assistant Beat Officer in A.P. Forest Sub Service’

Step 3: Click on Ok

Step 4: Key in user id, password and captcha code on login page that opens

Step 4: Click on login and the result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Take a printout of the result and save it on your computer too

APPSC had conducted the test for the recruitment of 2019 Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer on June 16, 2019 for recruitment for 17 Forest Beat Officers and 9 Assistant Beat Officers.

