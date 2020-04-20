Around 400 Uttarakhand students stranded in Rajasthan reach Kumaon in UP buses

education

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 17:40 IST

Around 400 students from Uttarakhand stranded in Kota area Rajasthan reached Haldwani on Monday evening. Students reached by buses of Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation. The local administration has sent all students to their home districts after conducting their thermal and health screening.

Amit Srivastava, superintendent of police Haldwani said “Students coming from Kota were rushed to a banquet hall on Rampur road. The health department conducted their health screening there. All were given lunch packets. Different stalls have been set up for every district- Almora, Bageshwar, Champawat, Pithoragarh, US Nagar and Nainital. Their health screening details and details like name, age address etc were entered at stalls set for their respective districts.

“All students will be home quarantined. Its responsibility of health teams to conduct a checking for home quarantined students. We will also take samples for coronavirus test if needed,” he added.

Manisha Bala, a student from Kota and resident of Rudrapur said “ I was preparing for MBBS medical examination in Kota Rajasthan. My father had brought me to Kota on March 20. My father was also stuck in Kota as the lockdown was imposed in Uttarakhand on March 23”, he said

Students said on the morning of April 19, they got a message from the head of coaching institutes that the students of Uttarakhand can also go in UP buses. “This is how I and my father reached finally Haldwani. I feel very good reaching home’ she said.

Vijay Patwal, another student who lives in Almora said “ There was no problem of food in the coaching centre. But, we had to buy sanitizers and masks etc from the medical store. We also feared coronavirus infection and there was so much uncertainty. We just wanted to come home.”

“My mother and father were very worried. I used to talk to them about coming to Uttarakhand over the phone. On Sunday, our sir called and said that students of Uttarakhand can go to Uttarakhand by buses of UP. We all were elated and immediately packed out stuff and boarded buses. I am overwhelmed that I have finally reached home. I am so happy that I will see my parents and friends after a long time”, he said

Rajiv Mehra, road transport officer Kumaun Region said 20 buses of Uttarakhand Transport Corporation have been pressed into service part from 20 taxis so that these can reach their homes in the hilly districts