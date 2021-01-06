At work to decide how early Delhi schools can reopen: Manish Sisodia

education

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 23:47 IST

New Delhi: Education minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said the state government is at work to understand and decide how early schools in the Capital can be reopened, while announcing that an international education conference will be held in the city between January 11 and 17.

“The government is brainstorming to decide on how early schools can be reopened in Delhi, especially for board classes, as the dates for exams have already been announced,” he said.

Union education minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had earlier this month announced that CBSE class 10 and 12 board exams will be held from May 4 to June 10 this year, with results to be declared by July 15.

All schools and educational institutions in the national capital have been physically shut since March in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, with classes are being held remotely.

Sisodia also said the international conference would discuss school education in the post-Covid era. “We need to plan our schools in the post-Covid era, just as we are planning Covid-19 vaccination. For this, the Delhi government is organising an international conference where 22 education experts from India, Finland, England, Germany, Singapore, Canada, and Singapore will join panel discussions on themes of school education. Covid-19 has created an unprecedented situation for children. So, schooling and learning in the post-Covid era cannot be business as usual,” he said.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the government said that an independent study conducted by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) on the process and achievements of Delhi’s education reform over the last five years will be released on the first day of the conference.

“Between January 12 to 16, 2021, there would be two-hour long online panel discussions every day, involving experts from India and six other countries on five different themes related to curriculum, pedagogy, governance, and other important issues related to children’s learning, teachers professional development and motivation and school management,” it added.

Among the speakers who will attend the conference are Lant Pritchett, a professor at Oxford University; Sebastian Suggate, a senior lecturer in education at the University of Regensburg, Germany; Yamini Aiyar, CEO at the Centre for Policy Research, and Vimala Ramachandran, an educationist.