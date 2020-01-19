e-paper
Bengaluru hosts first Indian language based hackathon

Bengaluru hosts first Indian language based hackathon

Around 200 participants battled it out to build solutions to drive - Language Equality on the Indian Internet. The event was won by team “got_r00t” and “PMRY”. Read on to know more...

Jan 19, 2020
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Bengaluru (Karnataka)
The main objective of the event was to build an ecosystem to drive language equality on the Indian Internet space.
The main objective of the event was to build an ecosystem to drive language equality on the Indian Internet space. (Representational image)(HT file)
         

The Silicon Valley of India - Bengaluru on Saturday hosted RevHack 2020 - first Indian language based hackathon.

Around 200 participants battled it out to build solutions to drive - Language Equality on the Indian Internet. The event was won by team “got_r00t” and “PMRY”.

The hackathon was organised by Reverie Language Technologies and NASSCOM. The main objective of the event was to build an ecosystem to drive language equality on the Indian Internet space.

“India has a literacy rate of 69.1 per cent and only .01 per cent of Indic content is available on the Internet for consumption. While there will be 536 million language first digital users in India by 2021, there still is a long way to go for achieving ‘Language Equality on the Internet’,” said Arvind Pani, CEO and Co-founder of Reverie Language Technologies.

“With the first edition of #RevHack we look forward to inspiring coders, developers, and the student community to create innovative Indic language technology-based solutions so that the Internet can be truly accessible for all. Our regional language users can progress beyond browsing and India can realize the potential of the next 500 million users.”, he added.

