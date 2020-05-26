e-paper
Home / Education / Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Watch video as BSEB chairman Anand Kishor, education minister give details

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Watch video as BSEB chairman Anand Kishor, education minister give details

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Watch video of BSEB chairman Anand Kishor, education minister and additional chief secretary,education dept. speaking about the result details.

education Updated: May 26, 2020 16:45 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
BSEB chairman Anand Kishor with education minister and additional chief secretary of education dept Bihar announcing 10th result
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the Bihar Board class 10th result 2020 on Tuesday. A total of 80.53% students passed the examination. This year, BSEB could not conduct a press conference in order to maintain social distancing. BSEB chairman Anand Kishor, education minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma and additional chief secretary of education department were present on the occasion.

Watch video here:

 

HIGHLIGHTS from Conference:

BSEB matric exam was conducted from February 17 to 24

Bihar Board 10th Result can be checked at our HT Result portal or at onlinebseb.in and bihar oardonline.com.

14.9 lakh students appeared for the exam including 7.2 boys and 7.6 girls.

Follow Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

12.04 lakh students passed the exam including 6.1 lakh boys and 5.9 lakh girls.

The pass percentage this year is 80.59

Himanshu Raj of Janta High School, Rohtas bagged the first rank with 96.2% i.e., 481 out of 500.

Durgesh Kumar of SK High School, Samastipur scored 480/500 to secure 2nd rank

Shubham Kumar, Rajveer and Juli Kumari have bagged third rank by scoring 478/500.

This year the answer sheets had the photographs of candidates printed on them and the OMR sheets were bar-coded

Click here to check Bihar Board 10th Result 2020

