Bihar board 12th Compartment practical admit cards out, how students can get

  • Bihar Board 12t Compartment Admit Card 2022: These admit cards are only for practical subjects. Admit cards for theory papers will be released later.
Published on Apr 13, 2022 08:07 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The admit cards have been released on inter22spl.biharboardonline.com. Students will not be able to download the admit cards directly, as only schools have access to it. Students can visit their respective schools to get the admit cards

These admit cards are only for practical subjects. Admit cards for theory papers will be released later.

Bihar board Class 12 compartmental cum special exams will begin on April 25 and end on May 4, 2022.

The theory papers will be conducted in two shifts for Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational streams.

The first shift will be from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the second shift will be from 1:45 pm to 5 pm.

The timing for N.R.B, MB Alt. Eng., MB Urdu and MB Maithili will be conducted from 1.45 pm to 3.30 pm.

The Board will give 15 minutes of additional ‘cool off’ time for reading the questions. BSEB compartment exam is another chance for students who could not pass the Class 12 final exam to qualify for higher studies. The special exam, on the other hand, is for those who were absent in the main exam.

Wednesday, April 13, 2022
