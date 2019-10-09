e-paper
Bihar Board Exam 2020: BSEB inter sample question paper released at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board Exam 2020, BSEB: Bihar School Education Board has released the sample paper for BSEB 12th board exam 2020 on its official website.

education Updated: Oct 09, 2019 19:19 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bihar School Education Board has released the sample question paper for BSEB 12th board exam 2020 on its official website. (biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in)
         

Bihar School Education Board has released the sample question paper for BSEB 12th board exam 2020 on its official website. Candidates can download the sample papers online from the official website of Bihar board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Students who will appear in the BSEB Class 12 board exams 2020 should go through the sample paper for the subjects in which they are appearing. The model question paper works as a guide for the students to understand the pattern of the exam.

The BSEB Class 12 board exams 2020 will be held from February 3 to February 13.

Last month, BSEB had released the dummy admit cards for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2020. The dummy admit card were released to allows the candidates check if there was any error in it and do the corrections before final admit card is issued.

How to download Bihar board inter Sample question paper:

Visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Go to the circulars section on the top

Inter Model Set 2020 for different subjects can be seen on the screen

Download and take its print out of the sample papers you require.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 19:13 IST

