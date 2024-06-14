 Bihar D.EL.ED Results 2024 released at secondary.biharboardonline.com, direct link to check results here - Hindustan Times
Bihar D.EL.ED Results 2024 released at secondary.biharboardonline.com, direct link to check results here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 14, 2024 10:01 PM IST

The BSEB has released the D.EL.ED Results 2024 on its official website secondary.biharboardonline.com. Check results with direct link given below.

Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB, has announced the result of Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education (D.EL.ED) Joint Entrance Examinations 2024 today, July 14. Candidates who took the exam can check their results on the official website of BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Bihar D.EL.ED Results 2024 released at secondary.biharboardonline.com. Check results via direct link.
Bihar D.EL.ED Results 2024 released at secondary.biharboardonline.com. Check results via direct link.

A total of 4,29,159 candidates have passed the exams out of the 5,68,972 that appeared. An overall pass percentage of 75.43 per cent has been registered, the BSEF

To check their results, candidates will need to enter their Application number and Date of Birth on the log in page.

Direct link to check D.EL.ED Results 2024

As per a notice issued by the BSEB, candidates can download their results from the official website from 14 June to 4 July 2024.

Worth mentioning here, the results were announced by BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore. The Bihar D.EL.ED examination was conducted by BSEB from April 1 to 30, 2024 in online mode in 9 districts of the state.

To qualify in the examination, candidates have to score minimum a qualifying mark of 35 per cent for unreserved category, and 30 percent for reserved category.

Steps to check Bihar D.EL.ED Results 2024

  • Go to the official website of BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com
  • On the home page, click on the ‘D.El.Ed. Joint Entrance Test, 2024 – Result’ link
  • Enter application number and date of birth to log in.
  • Check the Bihar D.EL.ED Result displayed on the screen.
  • Download and keep a printout for future reference.

Bihar D.EL.ED Results 2024 released at secondary.biharboardonline.com, direct link to check results here
© 2024 HindustanTimes
