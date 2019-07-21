Bihar government orders Magadh University to publish pending results of 2018

education

About a year long struggle of over 70,000 examinees of BA Part three and Part two of the 2018 examinations ultimately yielded the desired results as the Bihar government ensured early publication of the results which were held up after the order of the Patna High Court and the government.

The state government had earlier imposed a ban on the publication of the results at the directive of the High Court. The main reason behind holding up the results was the disaffiliation of more than 50 colleges under the university, who were disaffiliated due to inadequate infrastructure and were barred from admissions and examinations until further orders.

Now that the government has decided to ensure the publication of bachelors’ degree examination results at the earliest. The university has too swung into action to publish the results very soon.

“Our long struggle finally paid the dividends as we compelled the government and the university to initiate steps for publication of the results of the examinations which were conducted only last year. The examinees were unable to move out for further studies owing to the ban on the results. We will now exert pressure on the university to ensure immediate publication of the results”, said Deep Chand, ABVP leader of Magadh University.

The Magadh University vice-chancellor DP Tiwari, however, took up the issue with the government to end the deadlock. The Bihar government in the letter to the MU registrar has also asked the university to probe the role of the employees and college principals who were responsible for admissions and registrations from the colleges which were disaffiliated by the state government in 2017.

Magadh university sources, while confirming the issuance of notification by the state government said, that the examination department has swung into action and all necessary steps are being initiated with this regard. Sources claimed that the results would be published next week.

