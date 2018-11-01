Bihar governor inaugurates inter university cultural fest -Tarang

The strong underpinnings of Mithila in the field of the vedas, philosophy, literature and grammar set apart its significant contribution in glorifying Bihar from ancient times. With these words, governor-cum-chancellor Lalji Tandon inaugurated the state level inter university cultural festival - Tarang - at Dr Nagendra Jha stadium on Wednesday. LN Mithila University (LNMU), is hosting the five-day event for the second time after 2010.

Participants from 13 universities across the state are taking part in various events, which will see them competing in 27 disciplines like music, dance, folk orchestra, classical and western and instrumental, elocution etc. on the occasion.

Addressing the participants, teachers and students, the chancellor said that for the first time competitions under Tarang were being organised while reflecting on an increasing trend among younger generation to display their talents on this platform. “This is an ambitious endeavour aimed at connecting the gennext with the rich culture, heritage and art of the state,” the chancellor said.

Former President Pratibha Patil inaugurated the first edition of the festival, hosted by Magadh University, in February 2008.

The participants rendered a festive feel to the entire campus as students from different universities were spotted in multi-hued outfits. They took out processions based on various cultural themes before the dignitaries at the inaugural ceremony.

Principal secretary to governor, Vivek Kumar Singh, said, “Exposure and experiences gained during such competitions go a long way as participants would not have to toil hard in taking part at state and national level youth festivals on the basis of certificates obtained at this event. Educational institutions must provide equal opportunities and infrastructure to students by taping government funds under different schemes for realising their potential.”

Joint secretary of Association of Indian Universities, Sampson David, also addressed the gathering, while LNMU vice chancellor S K Singh welcomed the guests.

