e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Bihar Police ASI Steno admit card released, here’s how to download

Bihar Police ASI Steno admit card released, here’s how to download

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the admit card for its recruitment exam for the post of stenographer assistant sub- inspector on its official website- bpssc.bih.nic.in

education Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 10:16 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bihar Police ASI Steno admit card released
Bihar Police ASI Steno admit card released
         

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the admit card for its recruitment exam for the post of stenographer assistant sub- inspector. Candidates who have applied for the recruitment exam can download their BPSSC ASI Steno admit card from the official website- bpssc.bih.nic.in. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 174 vacancies.

Exam Pattern: There will be 100 multiple choice questions carrying one mark each.The duration of exam will be 90 minutes. Questions will be asked from general studies and contemporary issues.

How to download BPSSC ASI Steno admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link to download ASI steno admit card

Key in your login credentials

Your BPSSC ASI steno admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

Direct link to download admit card

top news
China sells 50 armed drones to Pakistan, begins psy-ops. It’s a reminder
China sells 50 armed drones to Pakistan, begins psy-ops. It’s a reminder
Air quality to worsen, temperature to drop in northwest as New Year approaches
Air quality to worsen, temperature to drop in northwest as New Year approaches
China to overtake US as world’s biggest economy by 2028: Report
China to overtake US as world’s biggest economy by 2028: Report
RT-PCR test mandatory for Sabarimala pilgrims from today
RT-PCR test mandatory for Sabarimala pilgrims from today
2nd Test live: Paine, Green battle against India in Melbourne
2nd Test live: Paine, Green battle against India in Melbourne
US doctor suffers severe allergic reaction to Moderna vaccine
US doctor suffers severe allergic reaction to Moderna vaccine
Farmers protest: Will there be 6th round of talks soon? 10 points
Farmers protest: Will there be 6th round of talks soon? 10 points
Watch: Indian Railways installs fog safety devices in trains for winter season
Watch: Indian Railways installs fog safety devices in trains for winter season
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In