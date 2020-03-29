e-paper
Bihar Police SI main exam 2019 postponed due to lockdown

Bihar Police SI main exam 2019 postponed due to lockdown

Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission (BPSSC) has postponed the sub-inspector (SI) main (written) exam under advertisement number 01/2019 due to lockdown imposed in the country to prevent further spread of coronavirus.

education Updated: Mar 29, 2020 11:11 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BPSSC SI Main exam postponed
BPSSC SI Main exam postponed
         

BPSSC SI main exam was scheduled for April 26 which has been postponed till further notice.

BPSSC SI prelims result was declared on January 28. BPSSC SI exam was held on December 22, 2019 in two shifts. A total of 5,85,829 candidates had appeared in the exam.

The BPSSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 2446 vacancies including 2,064 are for Police Sub Inspector, 215 are for Sergeant, 125 for Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct Recruitment) and 42 for Assistant Superintendent Jail (ex-servicemen).

Check official notice here

Check advertisement here

