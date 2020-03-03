e-paper
Bihar State Health Society Admit card 2020 released for ANM and other exams

State Health Society, Bihar has released the admit card for ANM, Lab Technician, Community Nurse Case Manager, and various other recruitment examination. Check details here...

Mar 03, 2020 13:03 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bihar State Health Society Admit card 2020. (Screengrab)
Bihar State Health Society Admit card 2020. (Screengrab)
         

State Health Society, Bihar has released the admit card for ANM, Lab Technician, Community Nurse Case Manager, and various other recruitment examination on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at statehealthsocietybihar.org.

The admit card has been released for ANM, Lab Technician, Community Nurse Case Manager, Regional Nursing Consultant, Psychiatric Nurse, Biomedical Engineer, Regional Program Manager and Regional M&E Officer, Dental Technician, Audiologist and Speech Therapist, Optometrist, DEIC Manager-Cum-Coordinator, Physiotherapist, District Epidemiologists, Psychologist and Early Interventionist cum and Special Educator recruitment examination.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Admit Card, Mock Test and Syllabus for Advt. No. SHSB-08/2019, 11/2019 and 12/2019’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.The admit card will appear on the display screen

6.Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.

