Bihar to explore imparting medical education in Hindi

The Bihar government on Tuesday constituted a three-member team to visit Bhopal to study the scope of imparting medical education in Hindi, a health official said. Bihar government to explore imparting medical education in Hindi

The team has been asked to submit its report by June 5, after a two-day visit to Bhopal, where it would meet officials concerned and explore the different aspects of imparting medical education in Hindi, said the order issued by Pratyaya Amrit, Bihar’s additional chief secretary, health, and seen by the Hindustan Times.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Read: Medical education dept takes charge of medical superintendent appointments

The team comprises Rajesh Kumar, human resources in-charge of the State Health Society, Bihar, Dr Mithilesh Pratap, academic dean of the Bihar Health Sciences Medical College, and Dr Devendra Prasad, head of the department of clinical pathology, Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH).

The order, however, erroneously mentions the clinical pathology department of the PMCH as “medical” pathology.