 Bihar to explore imparting medical education in Hindi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bihar to explore imparting medical education in Hindi

ByRuchir Kumar, Patna
May 29, 2024 09:35 AM IST

The Bihar government has asked a three member team to submit its report by June 5.

The Bihar government on Tuesday constituted a three-member team to visit Bhopal to study the scope of imparting medical education in Hindi, a health official said.

Bihar government to explore imparting medical education in Hindi
Bihar government to explore imparting medical education in Hindi

The team has been asked to submit its report by June 5, after a two-day visit to Bhopal, where it would meet officials concerned and explore the different aspects of imparting medical education in Hindi, said the order issued by Pratyaya Amrit, Bihar’s additional chief secretary, health, and seen by the Hindustan Times.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Read: Medical education dept takes charge of medical superintendent appointments

The team comprises Rajesh Kumar, human resources in-charge of the State Health Society, Bihar, Dr Mithilesh Pratap, academic dean of the Bihar Health Sciences Medical College, and Dr Devendra Prasad, head of the department of clinical pathology, Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH).

The order, however, erroneously mentions the clinical pathology department of the PMCH as “medical” pathology.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Ruchir Kumar

    Ruchir writes on health, aviation, power and myriad other issues. An ex-TOI, he has worked both on Desk and in reporting. He over 25 years of broadcast and print journalism experience in Assam, Jharkhand & Bihar.

Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Bihar to explore imparting medical education in Hindi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On