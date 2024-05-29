Bihar to explore imparting medical education in Hindi
The Bihar government has asked a three member team to submit its report by June 5.
The Bihar government on Tuesday constituted a three-member team to visit Bhopal to study the scope of imparting medical education in Hindi, a health official said.
The team has been asked to submit its report by June 5, after a two-day visit to Bhopal, where it would meet officials concerned and explore the different aspects of imparting medical education in Hindi, said the order issued by Pratyaya Amrit, Bihar’s additional chief secretary, health, and seen by the Hindustan Times.
Read: Medical education dept takes charge of medical superintendent appointments
The team comprises Rajesh Kumar, human resources in-charge of the State Health Society, Bihar, Dr Mithilesh Pratap, academic dean of the Bihar Health Sciences Medical College, and Dr Devendra Prasad, head of the department of clinical pathology, Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH).
The order, however, erroneously mentions the clinical pathology department of the PMCH as “medical” pathology.
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
- ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ruchir writes on health, aviation, power and myriad other issues. An ex-TOI, he has worked both on Desk and in reporting. He over 25 years of broadcast and print journalism experience in Assam, Jharkhand & Bihar. ...view detail