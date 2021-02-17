Bihar varsities to start regular classes with 50% occupancy from today
- After reopening of schools, Bihar education department has allowed resumption of regular classes in all colleges and varsities across the state from Wednesday amid safety protocols.
Director of higher education Rekha Kumari issued the notification and Covid-19 guidelines on Monday evening for regularising classes at college level.
“Classes will resume with 50% strength of students. Varsities will be responsible for ensuring Covid-19 safety protocols at their institutions. Sanitisation of premises on a regular basis is mandatory,” she said.
Earlier, final year students were allowed to attend regular classes while online classes were being conducted for degree part I and part II students.
Following the decision, Patna University — along with its constituent colleges, including Magadh Mahila College, Patna Science College, Patna Law College, College of Art and Craft, BN College, Vanijya Mahavidyalaya — has geared up to commence regular classes from Wednesday.
“We have communicated the decision to all the constituent colleges. All head of departments are preparing strength list of students to divide them into two groups for calling on alternate days. We have made provision for keeping hand sanitisers in each classroom and alternate seating arrangement will also be maintained,” said NK Jha, PU’s dean of students’ welfare.
Meanwhile, Patliputra University and Patna Women’s College besides several private colleges have already commenced offline classes for students last week.
Schools in the state have also resumed regular classes for students of Class 6 to 12, following the state education department’s phase-wise reopening decision.
BSEB matric exams to begin with science paper
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) matriculation exam will begin on Wednesday with science paper. Over 16.84 lakh students have registered to take exams across 1,525 centres in the state.
The examination will be held in two sittings: the first sitting from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the second from 1:45 pm to 5pm.
BSEB chairman Anand Kishor advised the students to reach their respective exam centres at least 10 minutes before the commencement of the examination.
“It is mandatory for all to wear face mask and maintain social distancing. Examinees are requested to stand in queue while thermal screening and frisking to prevent gathering. Carrying any electronic gadget or paper is strictly prohibited,” he added.
