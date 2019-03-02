Board Exam 2019: 111 copy cases on day 1 in Maharashtra SSC

On the first day of the Maharashtra secondary school certificate (SSC) examinations on Friday, 111 cases of copying were officially registered across the state, while only two copy cases were registered in Pune division.

The maximum number of copy cases were registered in Nashik division (71 ).

Students across the city were welcomed by the school staff at the examination centres. At all exam centres, there was a rush of students and parents in the morning, as students were instructed to be present at the centres half an hour before they start answering the question papers.

According to many students, the first paper of Marathi was a good start for the exam.

Aditya Waychal, a student of Ramanbaug High School, said, “Language papers have always been my favourite and today’s (Friday) Marathi paper was easy for me. I planned my study timetable since the last one month to prepare well for this important exam and hope that other papers also go well.”

Another student, Omkar Baing from Ramanbaug High School, said, “Today’s first paper of Marathi was tough as I couldn’t complete the last question of eight marks. I have to manage time well while writing the other papers. Science and Geometry are hard subjects for me and so, I am studying for them.”

“This year, the SSC board kept a decent gap between some tough papers so that students get time to study. For Mathematics subjects- Algebra and Geometry - a two-day gap has been given. Same with Science I and II subjects. The exams will conclude on March 22,” said Shakuntala Kale, chairperson of Maharashtra state board of secondary and higher secondary education.

“This year for difficult subjects we have given a break in between. Also, instructions have been given in two languages - English and Marathi -. earlier, it was only in English. Our SSC board and district level counsellors are there to help students who are tensed during the exam period,” said Kale. Meanwhile, from Saturday onwards, exams for students from English-medium schools will start and the first paper will be Marathi.

