Board exams 2020: Handy Tips for Parents to Help their Child Beat the Stress

As the exam time is drawing closer, the cloud of stress looms large and heavy in the household. It is understandable your child is experiencing feelings of stress and anxiety. You too, as a parent, must be going through a lot of pressure. But really, it need not be that way! In this article, I will share some handy tips for the parents that will help them groom their kids for the upcoming examinations. So keep calm, and follow these simple guidelines to help your child bust the exam stress!

Don’t put too much pressure

Be supportive of your child and let her prepare for the exams without over-burdening her with unrealistic expectations. Over-pressurizing will stress her out and adversely affect the results. All children learn at their own pace and extreme pressure can make them all the more nervous about the exams. Just believe in your child’s abilities.

Pay attention to their concerns

Talk about exam stress and let them know such feelings are completely normal. Be an attentive listener and try to resolve any possible query or problem your child may have. Your child’s point of view on any subject must never be disregarded. There should be healthy communication between you and your child. This will not only keep your child motivated but also improve her reasoning and problem-solving skills.

Monitor their studies regularly

Don’t let your busy schedules put your child’s studies at the back-seat. Take some time out regularly to monitor your child’s progress. Putting off all the preparations for the last day will put too much pressure on the child. It is only through regular sessions that you can help your child thoroughly understand the subject and minimize the stress on the day of the exam. So sit with your child, and chalk out a schedule so that she has enough time for revision.

Give them nutritious food

With all the focus on studies, your child’s health might get neglected. Take special care of your child’s diet during exams, making sure she is getting ample of healthy nuts, fresh fruits and green vegetables included in her diet. A nutritious diet will ensure that your child stays healthy, has improved concentration and gives her best during the exams.

Make them take breaks

Continuously studying for extended periods of time will tire out the brain and decrease its ability to retain knowledge. So, encourage your child to take short intervals of break between studies. They may take a power nap, do a little bit of stretching exercises, or listen to music to emerge out fresh and re-energised.

Never judge or compare

Your child’s score in the exams may not necessarily reflect her true potential. So never question her caliber on the basis of her scores or compare her with her peers. Refrain from saying anything that might hurt the sentiments of the child. Negative words or comparison with other students will only hamper her performance in the exams. And remember that exams are just one of the many challenges your child will face. It is not the be-all and end-all of life. So, don’t fret and take it easy!

Minimise the distractions

Allocate a space in the house for your child to study in peace. Ensure the space is well-lit and well-organised because clutter overloads the brain and impairs its ability to think, leading to stress. Any kind of distractions like family discussions, noise from the TV, access to gadgets or even disturbance from the younger sibling must be avoided. Give your child the right atmosphere to study during exams to boost her performance.

Hope these tips will help your child confront the dreaded exams with utmost ease, and stay stress-free in these days of examination. A genuine effort from your side to abide by these tips will help your child cope with stress and form the right outlook for exams.

(Author Meenal Arora is Founding Director, Shemford Group of Futuristic Schools. Views expressed here are personal.)