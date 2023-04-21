2nd PUC Result 2023 Karnataka Board: Karnatka Class 12th results today

2nd PUC Result 2023 Karnataka Board: Karnataka Pre-University Education Department is going to announce Class 12 or PUC 2 board exam results today, April 21. Students can check their results online at karresults.nic.in, once available. Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2023 link, live updates. 2nd PUC Result 2023 Karnataka Board: Karnatka PUC 2 results today(HT file)

Karnataka PUC 2 results will be declared in a press conference, which is scheduled for 10 am. Links to view scores will be activated on the official website 11 am onwards. Students are required to use their registration number and stream/subject combination in order to view results online.

This year, Karnataka PUC II final exam was held from March 9 to March 29, 2023 at exam centres across the state.

The exam was held in single shifts from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm on all test days.

As per reports, around 7 lakh students have appeared in the test.

How to check Karnataka PUC 2 result 2023 online

Go to the Karnataka result portal: karresults.nic.in. On the home page, open the link to check Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2023. Login with your registration number. View and download your scorecard.