AP 10th Result 2021: List of websites to check BSEAP SSC Result

Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh will declare AP 10th Result 2021 on August 6, 2021. BSEAP SSC Result will be announced at 5 pm on August 6. Students who have registered themselves for Class 10 exams can check their results on the official site of BSEAP. The result can also be checked on third-party result websites.

The Board has informed that the school-wise results along with the ‘Memorandum of Subject Wise Performance’ of students for SSC Public Examinations, March 2020 and June 2021 will be hosted on the official website of BSEAP. The list of websites are given below.

AP SSC Results 2021 Live Updates

AP 10th Result 2021: List of websites

• bse.ap.gov.in

• manabadi.co.in

This year over 5.38 lakh students have registered for Class 10 exams in the state. The exams were cancelled by the Board due to a rise in COVID19 cases across the country. Later the Board prepared the evaluation criteria on the basis of which the results have been prepared. State education minister Adimulapu Suresh said the decision to cancel the SSC and intermediate examinations was taken after the orders given by the Supreme court.

Those students who are not satisfied with their results can appear for Class 10 improvement exams. The improvement exams will be conducted by the Board when the situation is conducive to conduct the exams in the state.