Assam Board Class 10 Exam 2025 Datesheet: ASEEB Assam HSLC timetable out, check schedule here

Assam State School Education Board has released Assam Board Class 10 Exam 2025 Datesheet. Candidates who will appear for ASEEB Assam HSLC can check the timetable on the official website of SEBA Assam at site.sebaonline.org. Assam Board Class 10 Exam 2025 Datesheet: SEBA Assam HSLC timetable out (Representative Photo)

As per the official datesheet, the Class 10 board examination will begin on February 15 and will end on March 3, 2025. The HSLC examination will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

The examination will begin with English paper and will conclude with Advanced Mathematics, Geography, History, Sanskrit, Computer Science, Commerce, Home Science, Arabic, Persian and Nepali papers.

The practical examination for Class 10 will be held on January 21 and 22, 2025. It will also be held in two shifts: morning and afternoon. The morning shift will be held from 9 to 11 a.m., and the afternoon shift will be held from 1.30 to 3.30 p.m.

The practical examination will be held in each registered school of ASSEB.

Assam Board Class 10 Exam 2025 Datesheet: How to download

To download the timetable for Class 10, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SEBA Assam at site.sebaonline.org.

Click on Assam Board Class 10 Exam 2025 Datesheet link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can check the datesheet.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates will get 5 minutes extra time from 8.55 a.m. to 9 a.m. in the morning shift and 1.25 p.m. to 1.30 p.m. in the afternoon shift to read the question paper only. The Officer-in-Charge will arrange the distribution of question papers accordingly. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of SEBA Assam.