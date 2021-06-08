Assam board exams 2021 for Class 10, 12 to be conducted: Minister Ranoj Pegu

Assam board exams 2021: The Assam government on Tuesday decided to go ahead with holding the board exams for Class 10 and 12 despite an online campaign demanding their cancellation.

The decision was taken at a meeting of stakeholders and education department officials in Guwahati. Details of how and when the exams will be held are expected within the next 10 days.

“We arrived at a consensus that exams should be held, which was what the education department has been suggesting. The number of Covid19 cases is going down steadily in the state and in coming days we should be able to formulate SOPs on exams,” education minister Ranoj Pegu said.

“It is decided that instead of holding exams in routine manner, they would be held in the concise manner with few subjects and less marks than usual by following Covid19 protocol. Detailed decisions are likely to be taken within the next 7-10 days,” he added.

Following the Centre’s decision not to hold Class 10 and Class 12 exams for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools, there had been a demand from a section of students in Assam to cancel the board exams conducted by Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) and Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC).

“The entire process of holding exams is likely to be over by September 5. The health department has informed us that though the Covid19 situation will improve in July, it won’t be conducive to conduct exams next month. The likely dates for exams could fall between August 1 and August 15,” Pegu said.

The minister stated that all those involved in exam process including students who are above 18 years would be vaccinated before the exams are held.