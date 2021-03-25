IND USA
Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2021: The Bihar board intermediate examination was held from February 1 to 13 at 1,443 centres across the state.(HT FILE)
Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2021 link appears at onlinebseb.in, removed later

  • The link for Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) class 12 or intermediate examination results 2021 appeared on onlinebseb.in on Thursday, March 25.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON MAR 25, 2021 04:33 PM IST

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) class 12 or intermediate examination results 2021 link was put on onlinebseb.in on Thursday, March 25. However, the link has been removed now.

The Bihar board intermediate examination was held from February 1 to 13 at 1,443 centres across the state.

Candidates who have appeared in the Bihar Board 12th (intermediate) examination will be able to check their results on the official website of the board at onlinebseb.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in after it is uploaded.

Bihar 12th result 2021 link appeared on website on Thursday.(bseb website)
Candidates who have appeared in the BSEB 12th board examination 2021 will be able to check their results by logging in with their roll number and roll code as given in the exam admit card or hall ticket.

A total of 13,50,233 candidates had registered for the BSEB class 12 board examinations this year, out of which, 6,46,540 are girls and 7,03,693 are boys.

The Bihar board released the answer key of the objective part of the intermediate examination on

Bihar board inter results 2021 declared(BSEB)
March 13, Saturday and candidates were given opportunity to raise objections against them till March 16.

The evaluation process of intermediate exam copies was completed between March 5 to 19 and this was followed by toppers’ verification.

