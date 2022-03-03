Home / Education / Board Exams / Bihar Board inter answer key 2022 released, direct link to raise objections now
Bihar Board inter answer key 2022 released, direct link to raise objections now

Published on Mar 03, 2022 07:50 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Bihar Board inter answer key 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Thursday released the answer key for the BSEB class 12 board exams 2022. The Class 12 or inter answer key has been released for the objective questions, which constitutes 50% of the total marks in the exam.

In case a candidate wants to challenge the answer key, they can do so by visiting biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in on or before 5pm on March 6, 2022.

The BSEB class 12th exams for arts, science, and commerce streams was held from February 1 to 14, 2022. A total of 13.5 lakh candidates had registered for the BSEB class 12th exams this year.

Steps to raise objections against BSEB class 12 answer key 2022:

Visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Click on the link to challenge BSEB class 12th answer key 2022 

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The BSEB class 12th answer key 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Raise objections and pay a processing fee

Download the answer key and take its printout for future use.

Topics
bseb answer key
