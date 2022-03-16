Bihar Board Inter result 2022 declared, direct link for BSEB Class 12 marks

Bihar Board Inter result 2022: Bihar School Examination Board has released the Bihar Board Class 12 results 2022. All concerned students of Intermediate or class 12th can check their results on the official website of BSEB at www.results.biharboardonline.com

Around 13.5 lakh students have registered for the Class 12 exams this year. The intermediate examination was held for all streams (Arts, Commerce, and Science) from February 1 to February 14, 2022. The BSEB practical exams for Class 12 took place from January 10 to January 20, 2022.

Candidates can also check the result on the official website of BSEB. Follow the steps given below to check the result:

Visit the official site of BSEB at www.results.biharboardonline.com

Click on Bihar Board 10th 12th Result 2022 link available on the home page

Enter the roll number and registration number

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.