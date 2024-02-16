Board Exam 2024 Live: WB 12th, Odisha 12th, Assam HSLC exams today
Board Exam 2024 Live Updates: West Bengal, Odisha have started the Class 12 board examination in their states from February 16 onwards. Assam Class 10 examination also begins today and will get over on March 4, 2024. The West Bengal Class 12 board examination will be conducted from February 16 to February 29 and Odisha 12th from February 16 to March 20, 2024. ...Read More
Jharkhand Board Class 10 and 12 board examinations have also started. The examination started on February 6 and will conclude on February 26, 2024, for both classes. CBSE and ISC exams have also started.
UP Board 10th, and 12th examinations will commence on February 22 and will end on March 9, 2024. Rajasthan Board 12th examination will be conducted from February 29 to April 4, 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates on exam dates, analysis and other details.
West Bengal HS Exam 2024: Papers today
West Bengal HS Exam 2024: Bengali (A), English (A), Hindi (A), Nepali (A), Urdu, Santhali, Odia, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi paper today, February 16, 2024.
Assam HSLC 2024 exam: Education Minister clarified about paper leak
Assam HSLC Exam 2024: Number of candidates appearing
The HSLC Exam will be undertaken by 4,25,965 students across 913 centers. The eamination will be conducted from February 16 to March 4, 2024.
Assam Board Exam 2024: What Education Minister said
Board Exams 2024: UP Board exam shifts
UP Board Class 10 and 12 board examinations in the state will begin on February 22 and end on March 9, 2023. The UP Board Class 10, and Class 12 board examinations will be conducted in two shifts on all dates. The first shift will be conducted from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.
Board Exam 2024: MPBSE exam dates
MP Board Class 12 final exam was started on February 6 and will end on March 5, 2024. MP Board Class 10 final examination was started on February 5 and will end on February 28, 2024.
Board Exam 2024: Exams today
Assam HSLC
West Bengal HS
Odisha Class 12
MP Board Class 10, 12
Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12