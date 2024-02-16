Board Exam 2024 Live: WB 12th, Odisha 12th, Assam HSLC exams today

Board Exam 2024 Live Updates: West Bengal, Odisha have started the Class 12 board examination in their states from February 16 onwards. Assam Class 10 examination also begins today and will get over on March 4, 2024. The West Bengal Class 12 board examination will be conducted from February 16 to February 29 and Odisha 12th from February 16 to March 20, 2024. ...Read More

Jharkhand Board Class 10 and 12 board examinations have also started. The examination started on February 6 and will conclude on February 26, 2024, for both classes. CBSE and ISC exams have also started.

UP Board 10th, and 12th examinations will commence on February 22 and will end on March 9, 2024. Rajasthan Board 12th examination will be conducted from February 29 to April 4, 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates on exam dates, analysis and other details.