BSEB to announce Bihar board 12th result 2024 today, all you need to know

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce Bihar board Class 12th or Inter results on Saturday, March 23. The result of Science, Arts and Commerce streams will be announced at 1:30 pm, and students can download it from the board website or from the HT Portal using roll code and roll number. Bihar board 12th result 2024 live updates BSEB to announce Bihar board 12th result 2024 today(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

These are the websites to check Bihar board BSEB 12th results 2024:

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Official websites for Bihar board result:

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in results.biharboardonline.com.

Alternative website for Bihar board 12th result:

hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams/bihar-board-result

Here is the direct link to check Bihar board Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational results on the HT Portal:

Bihar board results on the HT Portal

“The result of Intermediate Annual Examination, 2024 will be released by Shri Anand Kishore, Chairman, Bihar School Examination Board on 23.03.2024 at 01:30 pm,” the BSEB posted on X in Hindi.

In the result press conference, these details will be shared:

Pre-result data such as number of students registered, exam dates, and evaluation process. Result data such as number of students who appeared in the exam, passed, pass percentage, stream, division and gender-wise result. The toppers list mentioning the names of the top ten rank holders. Where, when and how to check the marks online and when original marks sheets and pass certificates will be distributed. The process for applying for scrutiny/re-counting of results and about the compartment examination.

Students who do not qualify in two or more subjects will have another chance to pass the class through the Bihar Board Compartment examination. Usually, the BSEB conducts this examination within a few months from the date of the result declaration so that students do not have to miss a year.

Those who are not happy with the marks awarded to them can apply for scrutiny of answer sheets. For this, a fee will be applicable, details of which will be announced soon.

As per information shared by the board, Bihar board 12th results will be declared at 1:30 pm. BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore will announce the Bihar board Class 12 results at a press conference, in which the names of the Inter toppers, pass percentage, and other details will be shared with students.

The BSEB conducted the Bihar board Class 12th theory examination from February 1 to February 12, 2024. The practical examination was held from January 10 to January 20.