BSEB Class 12 Compartment Exams 2022 schedule released, check timetable here

Bihar School Examination Board has released BSEB Class 12 Compartment Exams 2022 schedule. The intermediate compartmental cum special examination schedule is available on the official twitter handle on BSEB.

The Class 12 compartmental cum special exams will begin on April 25 and will end on May 4, 2022. The examination will be conducted in two shifts for Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational course. First shift will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and second shift will be conducted from 1.45 pm to 5 pm. The timing for N.R.B, MB Alt. Eng., MB Urdu and MB Maithili will be conducted from 1.45 pm to 3.30 pm.

The Board will give ‘cool off’ time of additional 15 minutes to the examinees. This time will be given for the examinee for reading and analysing the questions and to plan the answers accordingly. Candidate is not supposed to write answer of any question during the ‘cool off’ time.

Meanwhile, BSEB has also extended the registration date for BSEB Class 10 Compartment Exam 2022. The last date to apply for the examination is till today, April 9, 2022. Earlier the last date to apply for compartment exam was till April 6, 2022.

Intermediate Compartmental-Cum-Special Examination, 2022 का Examination schedule हुआ जारी।#BSEB pic.twitter.com/KLvcxAuhBw — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) April 9, 2022