CBSE 2024 Board Exam Live: Class 12 Accountancy paper underway

Mar 23, 2024 11:26 AM IST

Visit the official website of CBSE Academic.

Click on sample papers for Class 10 or Class 12 available on the top of the page.

A new page will open where candidates will get the subject link along with sample paper link.

Click on the link and the sample papers will be displayed.

Check the sample papers and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.