CBSE 2024 Board Exam Live: Class 12 Accountancy paper underway
CBSE 2024 Board Exam Live: Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the CBSE Class 12 Accountancy paper today, March 23, 2024. The Accountancy paper will be conducted from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. The examination will be conducted across the country and abroad at various exam centres. Students have reached the examination centre, and the examination will begin in some time. All the appearing students will get 15 minutes of extra time to read the question papers before the answer sheets are distributed....Read More
The Board made it compulsory for students appearing in the exam to wear their uniform and carry their respective admit cards, and stationary items to the exam centre.
CBSE Class 12 examination commenced on February 15 and will end on April 2, 2024. Follow the blog for the latest updates on exam paper analysis, students' reactions and other information.
CBSE Accountancy paper: When can students expect results
CBSE Accountancy paper is underway. Students who are appearing for the CBSE Board examination can expect their results around May. However, there is no official confirmation as when the results will be announced.
CBSE Class 12 Accountancy paper: Analysis, students reactions
CBSE Class 12 Accountancy paper will be over at 1.30 pm. Students who have appeared for CBSE Class 12 accountancy exam can check the analysis and students reactions here after the paper concludes.
CBSE Class 12 exam: 1 hour over, 2 hours to go
CBSE Class 12 exam started at 10.30 am. 1 hour is already over, more 2 hours to go for the paper to conclude. The analysis will be available soon after the paper is over.
CBSE Exam: How to check sample papers?
Visit the official website of CBSE Academic.
Click on sample papers for Class 10 or Class 12 available on the top of the page.
A new page will open where candidates will get the subject link along with sample paper link.
Click on the link and the sample papers will be displayed.
Check the sample papers and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
CBSE 2024 board exam: Ends on April 2
The CBSE 2024 board exam will conclude on April 2, 2024. The examination for both Class 10, 12 was started on February 12, 2024, across the nation and aboard. Around 39 lakh students have appeared for the CBSE 10, 12th board examination this year.
CBSE Accountancy paper: Around 17 lakh appearing
CBSE Accountancy paper is conducted today from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. Around 17 lakh candidates are appearing for CBSE Class 12 Board examination this year.
CBSE Class 12 Accountancy paper: Duration
CBSE Class 12 Accountancy paper duration is for 3 hours. The examination started at 10.30 am and will get over at 1.30 pm across the country and abroad.
CBSE Class 12 exam: Guidelines here
Appearing candidates will have to bring their own stationery to the exam centre. Apart from this, candidates will have to carry their admit card to the exam centre on all exam days.
CBSE Exam: Students had to wear uniform at exams
The Board made it compulsory for students appearing in the exam to wear their uniform and carry their respective admit cards, and stationary items to the exam centre.
CBSE 2024 board exam: Class 12 exam dates
CBSE Class 12 examination commenced on February 15 and will end on April 2, 2024. The examination is conducted at various exam centres across the country in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on all days.
CBSE 2024 exam: 15 minutes extra time allotted
The Board has allotted 15 minutes of extra time to students before the examination to read the question papers thoroughly. The students were allowed to start writing after the 15 minutes was over.
CBSE 2024: Class 12 Accountancy paper begins
CBSE 2024 Class 12 Accountancy paper have already started across the country and aboard at various exam centres.
CBSE Board exam for Class 12: Timings
The Accountancy paper will be conducted from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. The examination will be conducted across the country and abroad at various exam centres.
CBSE 2024 Board exam: Class 12 Accountancy paper today
CBSE 2024 Board exam will be conducted today for Class 12 Accountancy paper.