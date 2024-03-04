CBSE Board Exam 2024 Live: Class 12th Physics paper to be conducted today

CBSE Board Exam 2024 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Physics paper for Science stream students today, March 4. The paper is scheduled for 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Meanwhile, Class 10 students will appear for Home Science and Multi Skill Foundation Course exams. ...Read More

The Physics theory paper is for 70 marks and as per the sample paper, it should carry 33 questions divided into five sections. Section A will have MCQs and Assertion Reasoning based questions of 1 mark each. Section B has five questions of two marks each, C has seven questions of three marks each, D has two case-study questions of four marks each and E has three long answer questions of five marks each, in the sample paper. Candidates are not allowed to use calculators in the examination.

Over 39 lakh students are appearing for the CBSE board exams this year. The exams started on February 15. Class 10 exams will end on March 13 and Class 12 final exams will conclude on April 2.