Thursday, Feb 29, 2024
    Live

    CBSE Board Exam 2024 Live Updates: Class 12th Geography paper today

    Feb 29, 2024 8:27 AM IST
    CBSE Bord Exam 2024 Live Updates: Check latest updates on CBSE Class 12 Geography exam here – paper analysis, students' reactions and more.
    CBSE Board Exam 2024 Live: Class 12th Geography paper latest news updates (HT Photo/For representation)
    CBSE Bord Exam 2024 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting the Class 12 Geography paper examination today, February 29. The paper is scheduled to begin at 10:30 am, and it will end at 1:30 am. Over 39 lakh students are appearing for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 final exams this year from India and 26 other countries in which CBSE schools are located. ...Read More

    Students are advised to wear their school uniforms and identity cards while appearing for board examinations. Additionally, carrying board-issued admit cards is a must, as it will be required while entering the exam venue and during attendance.

    For both classes, CBSE board exams 2024 started on February 15. Class 10 exams will end on March 13 and Class 12 on April 2.

    When available, CBSE Class 12 Geography paper analysis will be shared here. Follow this live blog for all the latest updates:

    CBSE Class 12th Geography exam today

    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12th Geography paper of the 2024 board examinations today, February 29.

