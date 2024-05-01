No news yet: CBSE spokesperson on Class 10th, 12th result date

CBSE Result Date 2024: A spokesperson from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday stated that there is currently no confirmation regarding the date and time for the final exam results of Class 10 and 12. A fake notice has been circulating on the internet claiming that the CBSE Class 10 and 12 results will be announced on May 1, 2024. When asked if there is any possibility of the results being declared on Wednesday, the board's spokesperson said “there is no news about results yet.” CBSE Result 2024 Date, Time: Spokesperson says no confirmation yet (HT Photo)

CBSE results, when announced, can be checked on the board's official websites, cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Additionally, students can use the DigiLocker app and website (digilocker.gov.in) to access their marks sheets.

School number, admit card ID and the board exam roll number will be required to check CBSE Class 10, 12 results online.

Ahead of the announcement of Class 10, 12 final exam results, the CBSE will share a circular in which the list of websites, date and time and other information will be mentioned.

This year, CBSE board exams were held in February-April. The Class 10 board examination was conducted from February 15 to March 13, 2024, Class 12 examination was held from February 15 to April 2, 2024.

Exams for both classes were held in single shifts which started at 10:30 am and ended either at 12:30 pm or at 1:30 pm depending on the length of the papers.

Around 39 lakh students took these exams and are waiting for results.

As per past trends, the CBSE Class 10, 12 results are expected this month. Students are advised to keep checking the board's official website and its social media pages for official information and not trust these fake notices shared by unauthorised sources.