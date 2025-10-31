CBSE releases school academic performance report card for 2024–25

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday released the School Academic Performance Report Card for all its affiliated schools for the academic year 2024–25. The report includes comparative insights, gender trends, and holistic indicators, reinforcing transparency and accountability in education. (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times File)

The initiative aims to help schools analyse their performance using data and make informed plans to improve teaching and learning.

The School Academic Performance Report Card gives a detailed analysis of how each school has performed in the Class 10 and Class 12 Board exams.

It includes: Comparative performance insights: Schools can compare their results with the state and national CBSE averages in each subject to identify their strengths and areas that need improvement.

Gender-wise trends: The report highlights how male and female students performed, helping schools promote gender equity in learning outcomes.

Holistic indicators: In addition to academics, the report tracks students' participation and achievements in sports and games, benchmarked against performance at cluster and zonal levels.

CBSE said the initiative is designed to help schools reflect on their performance and use the insights for better academic planning. Schools have been encouraged to integrate the findings into their Annual Pedagogical Plans for the next session.

Heads of institutions can access their school’s report card through the CBSE School Login Portal using their credentials.

According to CBSE, this step reinforces its commitment to transparency, accountability, and holistic excellence in education, in line with the goals of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.