CBSE releases school academic performance report card for 2024–25

Holistic indicators: In addition to academics, the report tracks students’ participation and achievements in sports and games, benchmarked against performance at cluster and zonal levels.
CBSE said the initiative is designed to help schools reflect on their performance and use the insights for better academic planning. Schools have been encouraged to integrate the findings into their Annual Pedagogical Plans for the next session.
Heads of institutions can access their school’s report card through the CBSE School Login Portal using their credentials.
According to CBSE, this step reinforces its commitment to transparency, accountability, and holistic excellence in education, in line with the goals of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.