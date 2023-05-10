CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2023: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare results of Class 10 and 12 board exams today, May 10. As per latest updates, CBGSE 10th and 12th results 2023 will be declared at 12 pm. After that, students can go to board websites and check their marks online. CGBSE results 2023 live updates. CGBSE Chhatisgarh board Class 10th, 12th results 2023 today (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

These are the two official websites for Chhattisgarh board exam results:

cgbse.nic.in. results.cg.nic.in.

To check Chhattisgarh board 10th, 12th results, students have to use their roll numbers as login credentials. These are the steps to follow:

How to check CG board 10th, 12th results 2023

Go to results.cg.nic.in. Now, go to the Class 10 or 12 results page, as required. Enter your roll number and login. Check and download your result.

Around 8 lakh students took Class 10 and 12 board exams this year in March.

Last year, Suman Patel topped the Class 10 board exam in Chhattisgarh with 98.67 per cent marks and Kunti Sao came first in Class 12 with 98.20 per cent marks.