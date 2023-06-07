CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts result 2023 by tomorrow on orissaresults.nic.in

Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha (CHSE) will announce Plus Two or HSE or Class 12 final exam results for Arts stream students by tomorrow, June 8. These results will be shown on the council's website, chseodisha.nic.in and on the Orisha result portal: orissaresults.nic.in. CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts result 2023 updates(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Odisha 12th Science and Commerce results were announced on March 31, during which the council's President has informed that HSE Arts results will be announced shortly, by June 8.

However, the official notification for Odisha HSE Arts result date and time is awaited.

CHSE will hold a press conference to announce Plus Two Arts results in which pass percentage and other highlights of the result will be shared. After the press conference, result links will be activated.

Students can check Odisha 12th results for Arts stream using board exam roll number and registration number.

This year, CHSE conducted Odisha Class 12th or HSE final exams from March 1 for the commerce stream and from March 2 for the Arts stream. Science and Commerce exams ended on April 4 while Arts exams continued till April 5.