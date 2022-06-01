GBSHSE Goa Board SSC Class 10 Result 2022: 92.75 % pass, girls outshine boys

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has declared GBSHSE Goa Board SSC Class 10 Result 2022. The Goa Board result for Class 10 has been declared on June 1, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the result through the official site of GBSHSE on gbshse.info.

This year, the overall pass percentage is 92.75%. The pass percentage of boys is 91.62 and girls is 93.91 percent. A total of 20572 candidates have registered for Class 10 exams out of which 10530 are boys and 10042 are girl candidates this year. Live Updates

<strong>Direct link to check result here</strong>

The consolidated result sheets will be available for downloading from the school login on June 3, 2022 from 9 am onwards. The result booklet will also be available on official website of this Board. The list of other websites to locate candidates SSC result will be available on gbshse.info.

Candidates who want to check for more related details can do it through the official site of Goa Board.